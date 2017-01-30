Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren prepare to celebrate a big milestone

Thomas Rhett’s love affair with his wife, Lauren, is the inspiration for many of his songs, including his latest hit, “Star of the Show.”

That special relationship also inspired Thomas’s biggest hit, “Die a Happy Man,” which has earned him a Grammy nomination for co-writing the song. It’s up for Best Country Song at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, and Thomas was all smiles celebrating the nod at the annual Grammy nominees party in Nashville. He tells us he can’t wait to take Lauren with him to the big show.

Thomas tells Rare Country, “It’s pretty special, man. More than me or her ever dreamed in the first place. When we wrote this song, she always said it was her favorite. So, it’s very fitting that this year that song just changed my career, changed my life. A Grammy is the pinnacle of any artist. So, to be nominated for the top achievement is — I know it made my mom proud.”

He adds, “It’s going to be so fun to be out there and actually be doing something at the Grammys.”

Thomas had made a lot of songwriting friends in Los Angeles recently, so he’s got a lot of tips on which Grammy after parties to hit up after the show.

“There’s a lot of L.A. writers on this new project coming out this year for my record,” Thomas explains, “And they just keep talking about these crazy Grammy parties. I was like, ‘You gotta take me to some.’ They said, ‘OK, we’ll take you.'”

Thomas has promised us an update on what goes down at the Grammy parties, too.

Tune in to see if he takes home the trophy when the 59th Annual Grammy Awards broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 12, on CBS.