Tiffany Trump and her rich friends can’t wait to bring their Instagram game to the White House

A friend of Tiffany Trump tells US Weekly that the debutante is eager to “up her Instagram game” in the White House — and she’ll bring her friends, too.

Whom should they expect for dinner? Why, the richest young people in New York, of course.

US Weekly’s source told them that her crew — who’ve named themselves the Snap Pack in a half-sincere acknowledgement of their vanity — includes the great-great-granddaughter of French artist Henri Matisse, the son of fashion designer David Warren, the daughter of DJ Jellybean Benitez and the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.





The group is dedicated to chronicling their every night out (days, too) on their personal Instagram and Snapchat accounts. Thanks to Tiffany, who once recorded a single with a rapper named “Sprite,” the Snap Pack will “make the White House their new locale.”

Not that they ever had any problems getting in anywhere else.