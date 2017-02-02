Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share an affectionate smooch following some big news

It may not be Valentine’s Day yet, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t plant a wet one on your partner early.

And, it appears that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill couldn’t agree more with that sentiment!

The married country couple of 20 years shared a hot and steamy kiss on Jan. 31, following a Facebook Live event where they took fan questions and revealed news about their opening acts for their upcoming Soul2Soul: The World Tour 2017.





Faith posted a photo of the lovebirds’ affectionate moment on Instagram and included the caption, “We just announced all of our tour openers & added more dates. That was so fun!”

As you can see in the image above, Faith and Tim don matching black shirts. The happy Faith embraces her hubs with one hand on his face and the other around his neck. She even showcases her wedding band on her ring finger, as she smooches Tim’s cheek!

How romantic! Seeing Faith shower her man with love like this is one of the many reasons why we can’t wait to see them join forces onstage again!

And, it’s clear to see that Tim and Faith are excited about hitting the road together, too. Their Soul2Soul tour begins on April 7 in New Orleans and runs through the end of October with more dates to be added. Among the 26 artists joining the duo on different dates of the trek are Brothers Osborne, Need to Breathe, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Charlie Worsham, Brandy Clark, Cam and Eric Paslay to just name a few.

For more information on Tim and Faith’s upcoming trek, fans can visit the official Soul2Soul: The World Tour 2017 website here.