Tim McGraw has a message for all the ladies in his life

There isn’t a woman alive who hasn’t heard that confidence is the sexiest trait she can possess. Yet some women still play a meeker role so they don’t intimidate the men in their lives.

That wouldn’t be the case with the women in Tim McGraw’s life. Raised by a single mother, Tim and his sisters were firsthand witnesses to the power of a confident woman. It set him on a path that led him and his equally fierce bride, Faith Hill, to rear strong, empowered young women.

In an Instagram post on Jan. 26, Tim voiced his gratitude towards those women, while also recognizing the passing of actress Mary Tyler Moore and the influence her roles had played in the lives of his mother and sister. “Today I am surrounded by self-assured, kick-ass women and so grateful that her art left its mark on all of us,” he wrote.

If Tim weren’t strong and confident himself, then he wouldn’t be able to say that. He also wouldn’t be sharing the spotlight with his beautiful and talented wife on the Soul2Soul World Tour that kicks off in April.

We kinda love that about him.