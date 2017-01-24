Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was at the inauguration to roast Trump supporters and protesters alike

Triumph the insult comic dog has been a mainstay of the election season. During his specials, which aired on Hulu, the puppet-comic toured the country heckling Ted Cruz and Hillary Clinton and wreaking all-around havoc.

Of course, he stopped by the inauguration to continue his campaign of roasting people on both sides of the aisle. He managed to find some common ground between protesters and supporters–their widespread love of Betty White.

While he spent most of his time with the Trump supporters, he did manage to get over to the protesters for a short interview. Unfortunately, nobody could speak as they were all too busy vomiting.