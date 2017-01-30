Trump supporters promise to #BoycottStarbucks after the company’s CEO pledges to hire 10,000 refugees

Tensions have been running high in the U.S. since President Donald Trump announced an executive order banning citizens of seven predominantly-Muslim countries from entering the country last Friday. Many Americans have protested Trump’s order, among them the CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz.
On Sunday, Schultz announced that in response to Trump’s executive actions, Starbucks will hire 10,000 refugees at locations around the globe. Schultz criticized Trump’s policy and outlined the company’s plan of action in a letter to employees.
“We are developing plans to hire 10,000 [refugees] over five years in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business,” Schultz said in his letter. “And we will start this effort here in the U.S. by making the initial focus of our hiring efforts on those individuals who have served with US troops as interpreters and support personnel.”
As the Associated Press reported earlier today, Trump’s executive order institutes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, as well as a 120-day suspension of the refugee program. Syrian refugees — those who protestors of the policy note are the most vulnerable and in need of assistance — have been banned from coming to the U.S. indefinitely.
Trump supporters did not take kindly to Starbucks’ promise to employ refugees and took to social media to express their outrage. The hashtag #BoycottStarbucks began to trend on Twitter.
Though Trump supporters began the hashtag to express their disdain for the company’s decision, #BoycottStarbucks was quickly commandeered by those in defense of the coffee company. As of 2:00 p.m. on Monday, the majority of the “top” tweets on Twitter incorporating the hashtag were critical of Trump and those encouraging Americans to boycott Starbucks.
Given that Starbucks’ annual revenue exceeds $19 billion, it’s safe to say that even a large boycott won’t affect the company’s bottom line too much.