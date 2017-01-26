Trump supporters surprise waitress with post-inauguration kindness and their message is going viral

After a divisive election, the story of a waitress and a generous customer’s $450 tip is going viral for its heartwarming message of unity.

According to WUSA, Roslaynd Harris, 25, was waiting tables Monday at Busboys & Poets, a Washington, D.C., restaurant she described as having a “liberal, Democratic feel.” A Washington Post report said the eatery “promotes social justice” and is decorated with African-American art.

So when 37-year-old Jason White and his two friends – all white men from West Texas who came to D.C. for President Donald Trump‘s inauguration – walked in, they stood out.

“I could tell they were from the South because they had their cowboy hats on, and I was like, ‘Oh, you’re not from the city,'” Harris, who is black, told WUSA.

We rise by lifting others. A lovely act of kindness by a guest yesterday ❤️🇺🇸 A photo posted by Busboys and Poets (@busboysandpoets) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Harris cheerfully took their orders, exchanging smiles and chatting with them as they ate. After they paid the bill and left, she was stunned by what she saw on the receipt – a $450 tip and an uplifting message.

“We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people,” read the note. “Not race. Not gender. Just American. God bless!”

White said he wrote the letter and left the tip to promote unity.

“If most Americans have a preconceived perception about people, then we’re never going to get better,” White told the Post.

Harris, a professional dancer who waits tables to make ends meet, said she was overwhelmed.

“We may have different opinions and disagree on different issues, but the fact that he still looked at me as an equal and someone of value, it said something like, ‘OK, not all hope is lost,'” Harris told KUSA.

