Trump tells Muir his Inauguration Day photo “goes to 11” in this hilarious “Spinal Tap” parody of the interview
Twitter/Jesse McLaren
Rare Humor

Trump tells Muir his Inauguration Day photo “goes to 11” in this hilarious “Spinal Tap” parody of the interview

Article will continue after advertisement

BuzzFeed editor Jesse McLaren added audio from the 1984 mockumentary “Spinal Tap” over footage from President Trump’s Wednesday interview with ABC News’ David Muir. He specifically used audio from the famous “these go to eleven” scene overtop Trump showing Muir the photograph he’s using to memorialize his inauguration.

McLaren said his inspiration for the parody was from filmmaker BenDavid Grabinski, who had tweeted a joke about the real interview being a “sadistic Christopher Guest movie.”

RELATED: There’s a Bad Lip Reading of President Trump’s inauguration and it’s pure bipartisan hilarity


Module Voice Image
Carlin Becker, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement