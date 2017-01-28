Trump tells Muir his Inauguration Day photo “goes to 11” in this hilarious “Spinal Tap” parody of the interview

BuzzFeed editor Jesse McLaren added audio from the 1984 mockumentary “Spinal Tap” over footage from President Trump’s Wednesday interview with ABC News’ David Muir. He specifically used audio from the famous “these go to eleven” scene overtop Trump showing Muir the photograph he’s using to memorialize his inauguration.

Spinal Tap audio under Trump is 😂👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/zXgKNMxWbd — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 26, 2017

McLaren said his inspiration for the parody was from filmmaker BenDavid Grabinski, who had tweeted a joke about the real interview being a “sadistic Christopher Guest movie.”

Inspiration for putting Trump under Spinal Tap / early Follow Friday. https://t.co/vL9ePKXixo — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 26, 2017

@ClaudiaKoerner @ABC This is a sadistic Christopher Guest movie. — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) January 26, 2017

