Two Burger King employees were arrested when police discovered that “extra crispy” meant something very, very different

Two Burger King employees are accused of using the drive-thru to sell marijuana.

Epping police began hearing reports that drugs were being sold at the restaurant with customers using the code phrase “French fries extra crispy.”

Officers said buyers would pull up to the drive-thru speakers and ask if “Nasty Boy” was working, referring to Garrett Norris, police said. If he was there, they would ask for “fries extra crispy,” investigators said.

