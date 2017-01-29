Two girls can barely hold back tears as they wait to find out if their Iraqi mother will be allowed into the United States

Jack Smith, a reporter for Mic, has been on the ground at JFK National Airport in New York as thousands of protesters call for the release of detained citizens coming from Middle Eastern countries.

Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned travel into the United States from Syria and several other countries.

“The order also stops the admission of refugees from Syria, indefinitely, and bars entry into the United States for 90 days from seven predominantly Muslim countries linked to concerns about terrorism. Those countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen,” the New York Times reported on Friday.





On Saturday, Smith documented as families waited for their loved ones, who were forced to remain on their flights in from those countries, or who were being detained by local law enforcement.

Two girls told Smith that they were waiting for their mother, who was supposed to arrive eleven hours ago. They have been told it was likely that she will have to return to Iraq.

“She was crying,” one girl said.

“She was so scared,” another added.

According to the girls, their mother was approved for some type of Visa to enter the United States on the sixteenth. While she was en route to the country, Trump’s executive order was signed.

“We serve this country, we shouldn’t be treated like this,” one girl said, noting that they had family members who had served in the U.S. military.

“Not every Muslim is a bad Muslim…all we want is our mom.”

These two girls have been waiting for their mother at JFK for 11 hours. Word is that she will be sent to Iraq. This video is hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/0B0Gumh9uy — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 29, 2017

Thousands of protesters joined the families of those detained at JFK and airports across the country.