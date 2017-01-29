Two kids went to visit grandma, and now they’re witnesses to a murder

Police responding to the Heritage Oaks Mobile Home Park in Pensacola, Fla., were horrified to meet the first two witnesses to the attempted murder of a young mother: her own two children, aged 4 and 5.

Neighbors called to report screaming in a mobile home where Janel Charlene Francis, 45, had killed her son Devan Francis, 18, and attempted to cut the throat of daughter Gabrielle Torrence, 24. Francis was found dead in the trailer in a back bedroom, while Torrence was bleeding out in the street in front of the trailer. She was being attended to by neighbors when police showed up.





The two children were interviewed separately by police, and told officers that Janel Francis had killed their mom, Torrence, by “poking her in the neck with a knife.” Those children are now staying with their great-grandmother, who also lives in the mobile home complex.

The Pensacola News Journal reports her first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16. She is being held on