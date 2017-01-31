Nick Gordon pays tribute to the late Bobbi Kristina Brown two years after she was found unresponsive in a tub

Nick Gordon is thinking about the late Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Brown was found unresponsive and face down in a bathtub in her Atlanta-area home on January 31, 2015. She spent six months in a coma before passing away in July 2015.

On Monday, Gordon took to Twitter to remember Brown; they lived together before her death.

“You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love& miss you RIH my angel,” he wrote.

You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love&missyou RIH my angel. pic.twitter.com/nshVPsqCbd — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 30, 2017





He shared a second photo collage of the couple, writing, “True love never dies.”

True love never dies. pic.twitter.com/sLaF5jRjBy — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 31, 2017

In November 2016, a Georgia judge ordered Gordon to pay $36 million in legal bills in Brown’s wrongful death lawsuit.

