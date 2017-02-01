Valentine’s Day will be both sweet and sexy for this country couple

It can be one of the most stressful times of the year for couples — planning how to create a perfect Valentine’s Day. From orchestrating a day of romance and indulgence to choosing the perfect gift, Valentine’s Day can exhaust a person weeks before the holiday ever arrives.

Though those expectations can be high, Thomas Rhett and his lovely wife, Lauren, have got it figured out, and the young couple who has raised the bar on great perfect relationships is sharing some great gift-giving ideas with “People” that go far beyond roses and a heart-shaped box of cream-filled chocolates.





Now, even though Thomas Rhett is one of the most successful new artists in the business, that doesn’t mean he’s dropping major bucks on Lauren’s gifts. What makes it so special isn’t the money he’s spending, but the thought he’s putting into them. And the same goes for Lauren. They’ve taken the time to consider what their spouse’s interests are and that makes it so much more personal and special. From boxing gloves and running shoes to rings and watches, heck, there’s even a bag of candy that you can pick up from your local convenience store — there’s something for everyone.

However, T. Rhett says that the most important gift he could give Lauren is a donation to 147 Million Orphans, a non-profit that helps orphaned children and those living in poverty. If you follow her on social media, you see that Lauren makes multiple trips a year to physically help the organization.

Take a look and get inspired to make this the best Valentine’s Day ever. And if you’re celebrating Singles Awareness Day or Galentine’s Day with your best gal pals, who says you can’t indulge yourself with one of these great ideas! Or take yourself and some of your best buddies to one of the stops on Thomas Rhett’s Home Team Tour, which kicks off Feb. 23. You never know who you’ll meet there.