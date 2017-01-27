Vice President Mike Pence made history again at the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Just one week after his historic swearing-in, Vice President Mike Pence made history again Friday by being the first vice president and the highest tenured politician to speak at the annual March for Life.
Addressing the attendees on the chilly Washington, D.C., afternoon, Pence had a very significant message:
The vice president welcomed pro-life leaders to the White House the night before the march.
