Vicente Fox trolls Trump on Twitter again, says Mexico will “never ever” pay for the wall

Former president of Mexico Vicente Fox is taking to Twitter once again to let Donald Trump know — in very strong words — that Mexico has no intention to pay for the new wall along the United States’ southern border.

Over the course of his campaign, President Trump promised to build a wall intended to quell illegal immigration from Mexico and assured the American people that Mexico will be picking up the tab, which is estimated to cost between $12 to $15 billion. Yesterday, the president signed an executive order calling for work to begin on the wall. According to Trump, the United States will pay for the wall up front, and Mexico will reimburse them. Fox, however, does not agree.





“Donald, don’t be self-indulgent. Mexico has spoken, we will never ever pay for the #FuckingWall,” fox began his rant this morning.

Donald, don't be self-indulgent. Mexico has spoken, we will never ever pay for the #FuckingWall. https://t.co/a79WDY5vlv — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 26, 2017

He followed up by posting a video of himself speaking directly to the American president, in which he plucked a huge nerve with Trump by essentially calling him a loser, saying, “Trump, you lost and Mexico won. President Peña won this battle. You lost, and you will keep losing, because Mexico is right. Mexico is strong. Mexico is a friend, a partner of the United States, and we understand your people, but we don’t understand you. Please change, Trump. […]”

Paisanos, @realDonaldTrump's reaction is one of fear. He's seen that México stands together and it's strong. Don't mess with us! pic.twitter.com/oe0hhf2XAf — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 26, 2017

Fox then decided to ask the American people themselves if they even want the wall to be built, posting a Twitter poll that asks, “I ask you, America, what would you prefer instead of that #FuckingWall?” The answer options are “improve healthcare,” “affordable education,” “support agriculture” and “modernize infrastructure.” So far, it’s a near tie between healthcare and education.

@realDonaldTrump's ego monument real cost is around 25 billion USD. I ask you, America, what would you prefer instead of that #FuckingWall? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 26, 2017

It seems that current Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto agrees with Fox, having cancelled his meeting with Trump today to discuss the wall. The cancellation came after President Trump tweeted, “The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.”

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

