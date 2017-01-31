Wal-Mart introduces new options to take on Amazon, but is it better than Prime?

You might not think much of them, but everyday regular purchases like snacks, toilet paper, toothpaste and cleaning wipes are worth a lot to the big retailers.

For many Americans, Amazon Prime (and free 2-day shipping for less than $10 per month) is king. But Wal-Mart just fired a new salvo in the ongoing price war between the two retailers.

RELATED: Obese woman whose embarrassing moment at Walmart became an internet meme strikes back at her vicious trolls

For more than 2 million common household items, Wal-Mart will offer free two day shipping on every purchase of $35 or more with no annual membership fee. Previously, customers had to spend $50 to get free two-day shipping.





They’re hoping to lure away consumers who are tired of Amazon Prime’s annual fees and use their size to offer better prices than Amazon’s. With last year’s acquisition of Jet.com, it’s clear that Wal-Mart wants to do more than compete in the home delivery space — they want to dominate it.