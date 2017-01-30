Walmart cracks the top 3 on this list of America’s best grocery stores

In the era of online grocers and meal kit subscriptions, traditional supermarkets are doing their best to stay relevant.

Some of the nation’s top grocery stores have found new and innovative ways to lure elusive millennial customers. According to the Daily Meal, their methods include labeling fresh foods, like produce, with detailed information about what they contain, and organizing their stores in ways that cater to health-conscious consumers.

For example, a common shopping tip is to stick to a supermarket’s perimeter, where meat, dairy, and fruits and vegetables are more likely to be located. Since 26 percent of millennials only shop the perimeter, stores are making that area more navigable and attractive.





Unsurprisingly, Whole Foods tops the Daily Meal’s list of America’s best grocery stores for 2017. The Texas-based chain has banned certain ingredients, such as hydrogenated fats, and contributes to animal welfare and sustainability initiatives. Plus, despite its “Whole Paycheck” reputation, it is possible to save money while shopping there!

Fan favorite Trader Joe’s placed second, and we were pleasantly surprised to see Walmart Supercenter come in at number three. In addition to being among the country’s least expensive retailers, Walmart now offers more healthy and organic options than ever.

Stew Leonard’s, which only has locations in Connecticut and New York, and Florida-based Publix round out the top five: