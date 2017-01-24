Watch as a giant lizard crosses the path of this country hunk

It hasn’t been a good year for country stars and things that creep, crawl or slither.

Earlier in January, Brett Eldredge got the surprise of his life when he went into the bathroom for his morning…uh…ritual and, as he peered into the toilet, a snake stared back. Thank goodness cooler heads prevailed and the country star’s father managed to extract the snake, with the help of a very big stick, and place him in the more reptile-friendly outdoors. But not without giving us all, including Brett, a good case of the heebie-jeebies first.

Now it looks like Brett’s buddy, Kip Moore, is meeting a similar fate.

The “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” singer has spent much of his winter break in an undisclosed tropical location. He’s been surfing and hanging out with fellow country star Billy Currington, but he’s also been taking in the local flora and fauna…you know, plants and animals. On Jan. 23, he shared a video of a close encounter with one such fauna, more specifically an iguana.

Obviously curious, but cautious, Kip nears the reptile with a friendly tone to his voice. He admits he doesn’t know much about the species and even asks his friend, Pete, if they bite. It’s actually quite sweet until the iguana moves and Kip nearly comes out of his skin.

The sun I like..my back is spiked..I'm an Iguana A video posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:13am PST

Later in the evening, the handsome young country star shared another Instagram video of a spider that appeared to be cohabiting with him. Kip carries on a hilarious conversation with the arachnid. While this time there are no sudden movements, there were definitely heebie-jeebies involved.