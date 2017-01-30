Watch as Garth Brooks’ daughter covers one of his sweetest love songs

Up-and-coming country singer Allie Brooks recently posted a video of herself covering one of the biggest country hits of the ’90s, “She’s Every Woman.” It’s a song Allie first heard as a kid when her dad wrote it and made it a hit.

That’s right, Allie’s dad is none other than Garth Brooks.

While Garth could have just put Allie on his tour and bankrolled her first album, the aspiring singer/songwriter is taking time to hone her craft. She’s a student at Nashville’s Belmont University, which is the alma mater of Allie’s step-mom Trisha Yearwood.





Allie has also been performing at clubs in Nashville for the past few years. This cover of “She’s Every Woman” makes it clear talent runs in the Brooks family, though.

You can follow Allie on her Facebook page for more performances and to keep up with her live gigs.