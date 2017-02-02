Watch as Kane Brown reunites with buddy Lauren Alaina for an infectious duet

The bond Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina share is not based solely on how they’re both seeing their country music careers explode at the moment.

Rather, the two’s bond goes back to their school days growing up in Georgia – which makes it even cooler that these former choir mates are getting the chance to musically reunite on their new duet, “What Ifs.”

“[‘What Ifs’ is] a song talking about a relationship, and everybody’s always asking, ‘What if?’ Like, ‘what if this happened,’ ‘what if that happened,’ ‘what if you find somebody else,’ and it’s my most asked-about song on my album,” Kane says in a recent press release. “I hope people enjoy it as much as I think they’re going to enjoy it.”





The two recently got the chance to perform the hot duet during a recent show at a bar in Nashville, and the musical chemistry between them was obvious from the very first note to the very last. The song was also featured on the Jan. 31 program “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017,” where Kane was shown both performing “What Ifs” and “Hometown,” along with being interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier.

The prime-time performance was a first for Kane, who made his late-night debut on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Jan. 23.