Watch as this bride is stunned during the most important dance of her life

Brides-to-be plan their wedding down to the detail, from their dress to the flavor of the wedding cake. If you ask most of those who are soon to walk down the aisle, it’s hard to determine what is most important, but obviously the dress is at the top of the list and the first dance song is close behind.

It isn’t all that unusual for couples to choose country songs for that first wedded waltz. Country songs are full of heart and meaning, and the production is often tender and poignant, making it perfect for that “all eyes on the bride and groom” moment on the dance floor.





RELATED: One of country’s hottest new acts just celebrated a big wedding

But stuff happens, you know? Things can go wrong, even on the most important day of a young couple’s life. Sometimes, though, things are orchestrated to go awry so that something better can happen in their place.

Last March a stunning bride and her new groom took the dance floor for that important first dance to “Like There’s No Yesterday,” from Mark Wills 2011 album, “Looking for America.” This breathtaking bride in her sexy backless gown is rattled, but remains calm when technical difficulties throw the song off track. But when the remedy to the minor catastrophe turns out be a live performance of the song from Mark himself, her calm is completely blown out of the water.

RELATED: This country music superstar is pulling out all the stops to be wedding ready

Both the groom and Mark grin from ear to ear throughout the performance while the bride has soaked her cheeks with happy tears. And honestly, it gets us a little choked up, too.

Tissue, please?