Watch as this little country firecracker steals the show from a country superstar

You see them at every concert you go to: the little fans of country music that are ecstatic over just the chance of being there to see their favorite country superstar.

And often, which that little enthusiastic fan catches the eye of their favorite country superstar, magic happens.

And it happened again at a recent Dierks Bentley concert as part of his current “2017 What the Hell World Tour.”

so much fun in The Shwa tonight (she's dirty but she's home). crazy energy. thanks to mariah for being my @ElleKingMusic tonight! pic.twitter.com/k2eYJ6wTTd — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) January 28, 2017





“There’s not a cooler feeling in the world than the love that Country music fans pour out every night when you’re laying it all out on the stage,” Dierks said in a recent press release about his upcoming tour dates. “They are having the time of their lives, and we’re all just getting lost in it together. I can’t wait to bring that back to Nashville tomorrow night and celebrate with all our friends and family at home. The guys and I are never going to forget this tour and these fans and all the people helping us live out our dreams every night.”