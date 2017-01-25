Watch Miranda Lambert’s daddy and boyfriend join her on stage at the same time

The night had already been special.

Set up as a rehearsal for her “Highway Vagabond Tour,” Miranda Lambert stepped on stage at Chicago’s very own Joe’s Bar on Jan. 24 ready and eager to perform the set list for her new show, which officially kicks off in Indiana Jan. 26. She performed all of the favorites for the massive crowd, everything from “White Liar” to “The House That Built Me” to “Little Red Wagon.” But more importantly, she also played a number of cuts from her new album “The Weight of These Wings,” including “Pink Sunglasses,” “Vice” and “Tin Man.”





And if the night had ended after “Tin Man,” Miranda would have already given the crowd a night that they would never forget.

But right then, she decided to kick it up a notch.

Not only did she invite out her boyfriend Anderson East to the stage, but she also invited her dad out to sing with her. The group assembled, which also included Miranda’s bestie Amber, tore into a gospel-feeling rendition of “Woke Up This Morning.” “We worked on this song for a long time today,” Miranda told the crowd. “So if it sucks, just tell us it doesn’t, ok?”

Oh Miranda, it did not suck.

It was absolutely amazing.