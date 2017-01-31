Watch this Brazilian gunman follow a bride and groom down the aisle before opening fire on their guests

Video footage from a Brazilian wedding has captured Umberto Ferreira dos Santos, known by his nickname Betinho, following the bride and groom down the aisle before pulling out a gun and firing shots at guests.

RELATED: Two kids went to visit grandma, and now they’re witnesses to a murder

It has been claimed that he was aiming to kill a father and son, who were serving as witnesses at the wedding, in an attempted to get revenge after the death of a member of his family. Three family members, Cicero Barbosa da Silva, his son Edmilson Bezerra da Silva and his wife, who hasn’t been identified, were shot at point blank range. After received medical care, however, all were deemed stable. Police believe the gunman was motivated by the recent killing of his son, for which Edmilson Bezerra da Silva was cited as the main suspect.





According to witnesses, dos Santos fled the scene after his failed assassination attempt. So far, police have not located him, despite conducting searches throughout the region. While authorities have a suspected motive, one witness said, “We have no idea what is the motive of this attempted murder, nor why it was done precisely during the wedding, as the victims walked around the town freely and any time of the day or night.”

The wedding took place at Our Lady of Conception church in the centre of Limoeira de Anadia. Reportedly, the ceremony continued after the attack.

RELATED: A mentally ill 20-year-old woman who threw a stranger’s child in front of a train faces a serious charge