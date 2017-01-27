Watch this country superstar get the biggest scare of his life

Halloween may still be 10 months away, but that hasn’t stopped Samara Morgan from frightening people with her spooky pranks.

The latest victim to get pranked by the creepy “Rings” character is none other than country music singer Darius Rucker.

RELATED: Is Darius Rucker planning to do a country collaboration with Adele?

It all happened on Jan. 25 during NBC’s “Today” show. Darius was on the program as the celebrity guest co-host. Show producers thought it was the perfect time to scare the living daylights out of their country buddy. Needless to say, it worked and even brought him to tears!





As you can see in the video above, Darius appears at the anchor desk with TV personalities Al Roker and Tamron Hall. Following a string of previous clips showing Samara popping out at unsuspecting people, the girl proved that she wasn’t done. She came out on set and started crawling toward Darius. Tamron, who was first to see the creature with pale skin and long hair, squeezed onto Darius and Al’s shoulders. But of course, Darius couldn’t help but jump out of his seat.

“That was not funny! That was not funny!” He screamed five times before realizing that Samara was a girl in costume.

RELATED: Darius Rucker reflects on country music’s continuing color barrier

“Oh, that just scared the heck out of me!” He added, “Oh my goodness.”

Samara’s current hijinks are part of a promotion leading up to her third film in “The Ring” franchise, called “Rings.” Prior to sneaking up on Darius, she frightened “Today” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Natalie Morales earlier that day.