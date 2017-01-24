Rare People

Watch this perfect promotional prank for “Rings,” the sequel to “The Ring”

Article will continue after advertisement

Paramount Pictures is releasing a long-awaited sequel to The Ring, the 2002 horror smash, and they weren’t content with just a trailer (though they filmed and released those, too).

With a tagline like “Samara is back and looking for blood,” you know they wanted to scare some people.

RELATED: We can’t get enough of the classic “Mrs. Doubtfire” re-imagined as a horror film

So the company filmed a hidden camera video inside a television store set up for the prank, complete with a television that recedes to reveal a real-life Samara!


The creepy character, an apparition of a dead girl in the film series, is almost instantly recognizable. (Even if you don’t know who she is, it’s scary.)

Check out how these people took it.

 

Module Voice Image
Patrick McMahon, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement