Watch this perfect promotional prank for “Rings,” the sequel to “The Ring”

Paramount Pictures is releasing a long-awaited sequel to The Ring, the 2002 horror smash, and they weren’t content with just a trailer (though they filmed and released those, too).

With a tagline like “Samara is back and looking for blood,” you know they wanted to scare some people.

So the company filmed a hidden camera video inside a television store set up for the prank, complete with a television that recedes to reveal a real-life Samara!





The creepy character, an apparition of a dead girl in the film series, is almost instantly recognizable. (Even if you don’t know who she is, it’s scary.)

Check out how these people took it.