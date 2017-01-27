Watching this country superstar play with his adorable daughter will make you melt

Jake Owen once said that “the good Lord has blessed me with many blessings…nothing will ever compare to this child.” And indeed, his 4-year-old daughter, Pearl continues to be the apple of his eye.

I've accomplished some pretty amazing things in my life and the good Lord has blessed me with many blessings… nothing will ever compare to this child. Nothing will ever make me feel more fulfilled. My greatest accomplishment. Pearl. A photo posted by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Oct 13, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

On Jan. 25, the country music star took to Facebook Live, where he revealed that he and his little girl were spending the day together. The itinerary for their adorable daughter-daddy date included a trip to the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida and a crash-course on playing with sidewalk chalk.

RELATED: Watch what happens when this hot country trio invites two fans up onstage





“We’re learning about sidewalk chalk right now,” says Jake enthusiastically before answering some fan questions, “Daddyies have to make sure their little girls drawings look good.”

As you can see in the video above, Jake’s attention is completely focused on his cute child, as she sketches artwork in the background. The sun-dressed tyke uses chalk to doodle around her name that’s spelled out on the cement. “I got to choose the dress that she’s wearing today,” Jake beamed.

While taking video, Jake also opened up about his 2017 music schedule telling fans that, even though he’s not on tour, he’s always traveling and playing shows throughout the year. He also says that he is planning the details out for an upcoming headlining tour.

“Lots has happened in the last few months and we’re working on that right now,” said Jake, “I’m actually ‘touring’ all year. We’re actually working on middle summer and after putting together our own headline tour as we’ve done in the past.”

RELATED: Jake Owen heads out on the road, ready to put the bad times behind him

“I think now that I’d had the time off the road, as much as I have to hang out with [Pearl] I realize that this is a lot of fun,” he ads, “I miss out on this when I’m out there touring all the time.”

Jake, we love that you’re cherishing these special moments with Pearl!