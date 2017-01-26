We can’t get enough of these hot new vacation shots of sexy Tim McGraw

It seems like all of country music has been on a tropical vacation this winter break. Hawaii, Costa Rica, the Virgin Islands, Mexico – they’ve been just about everywhere and they’ve taken us along on their social media pages.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been relatively quiet over the break, but then again, they had shared their steamy beach-y vacation pictures from last year, so why would they go on another oceanfront vacation?

To go fishing of course!





Tim has shared a couple of photos from his current vacay with his ladies, and while we’ve yet to see the ladies, we’re seeing plenty of Tim in nothing but his swimsuit. What else would you wear when you’re spear fishing though?

In the first photo he shares, he has brought in a 12-pound hog fish and it’s actually quite pretty. So is the bearded man behind the fish.

12lb hog fish, Depth 32ft, with pole spear (Hawaiian sling), and snorkel gear A photo posted by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

In the next image he shares, we see Tim actually underwater with his spear in action. In this shot, we get to witness the full effect that all of his healthy eating and working out has resulted in. Muscles. For. Days. Can you imagine being hugged by that?

Nothing like bein in the water, Hangin with my girls, and great friends. Photo cred. Becky Fluke A photo posted by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Tim and Faith don’t hit the road on Soul2Soul: The World Tour until April, but they do have a couple of shows in March in Nassau, Bahamas. Once they start their Soul2Soul run, though, they are hard at it, criss-crossing the United States, all the way through October.