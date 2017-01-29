What David Beckham said about his beautiful wife and family will completely melt your heart

David Beckham is a total family man!

Beckham opened up about his private family life on BBC’s Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs this week, and it couldn’t have been cuter.

In the early stages of the relationship, Beckham admitted that Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham’s manager made things difficult.

“We used to just sit in the carpark and talk,” he said of the first few dates. “We used to kiss, of course, and just spend time together.”

The couple wed an an over-the-top ceremony in 1999 that Beckham and he admitted since then, they have celebrated a more intimate renewal of vows.





“It was the thing to do around that time,” he said of the first extravaganza. “We have renewed our vows since that time. It was a lot more private with only six people.”

The couple has been married for nearly two decades, and Beckham credits the “strong family values” to the success of the relationship.

“We have got strong parents too, and they taught us the right values. Of course you make mistakes, and we all know that marriage is difficult at times. It is about working through it,” he said. “We have come up against tough times. But we know each other better than anyone else knows us. And we talk.”

And, for those who may think the Beckhams have stuck it out for the “brand,” David was quick to debunk those rumors.

“Do we stay together because it is a brand? Of course not,” David said. “We stay together because we love each other, and because we have four amazing children.”

(h/t E! News)