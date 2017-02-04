When a little girl wouldn’t brush her teeth, her mother’s cruel reaction ended with a visit from police

Police are investigating Iris Hernandez Rivas, a 20-year-old Maryland woman who allegedly fatally kicked her 4-year-old daughter in the stomach for not brushing her teeth. The young girl died on Wednesday after the crime, which reportedly took place on Jan. 26. Hernandez Rivas, however, has a different story.

According to police, “Hernandez Rivas told responding officers that her daughter, now identified as Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez, had entered the bathroom at approximately 11:15 a.m. and started the shower. After approximately 15 to 20 minutes had passed, Hernandez Rivas heard a noise from the bathroom which prompted her to check on her child. When Hernandez Rivas entered the bathroom, she stated that she observed her daughter face down in the bathtub. Hernandez Rivas said she waited approximately one hour before calling 9-1-1.”





The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Once there, medical staff told detectives she “had multiple bruises on her body and was suffering from head trauma that may have been from the result of physical abuse.”

Hernandez Rivas spoke again with authorities the day after the incident, when she told them she had kicked her daughter in the stomach in a fit of rage after the girl would not brush her teeth.

“Hernandez Rivas stated that as a result of being kicked, the victim fell backwards and struck her head on the living room wall. Hernandez Rivas reported that her daughter fell to the ground and appeared lethargic,” police revealed. “The daughter then went to the bathroom and turned on the shower. Hernandez Rivas said that she went to check on the victim and found her face down in the bathtub. Hernandez Rivas also told detectives that the bruises on multiple areas of the victim’s body were due to Hernandez Rivas striking her daughter with a belt several days prior.”

The next day, she was arrested and charged with first-degree child abuse and first-degree assault. She is being held without bond while her daughter’s autopsy is being conducted. Once finished, police will decide if upgraded charges are necessary.

