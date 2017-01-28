When a Texas man suspected his mother’s caregiver was abusing her, he installed a hidden camera and caught her in the act

When a Texas man became suspicious that his mother’s caregiver was abusing her, he installed a hidden camera in her living room in an attempt to catch her in the act. Soon after, when the caregiver, Brenda Floyd, was helping the 94-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s get ready for bed, she noticed a plate of food on the ground that had been left for the dog.

“I told you to stop feeding that dog human food!” she yelled, hitting the woman Dorothy Bratten on the head with each sentence. “Do you have another $4,000 to put that dog back in the hospital? Why do you keep feeding that dog human food, huh? Why do you? Get that shit up from there. Get your ass up and go to fucking bed, dammit. Bitch, I told you to stop feeding that dog human food. Go to bed!”





Bratten attempted to shuffle away with her walker, but Floyd stopped her, getting in her face and demanding an answer as to why she had given her dog human food. Bratten claimed she didn’t do it, but Floyd didn’t believe her.

“Stop lying to me,” she said, continuing to hit her. “I know you gave it to her. Go to bed and shut the fuck up.”

Luckily, the entire incident was caught on camera, and Bratten’s son turned it over to police. Floyd has been charged with elder abuse, a second-degree felony, after attempting to disappear. Investigators are also trying to determine whether similar incidents have happened in the past, considering Floyd worked for her for three years.

“They had seen bruises for a while. At least for a couple of months,” Memorial Villages Assistant Chief Ray Schultz said. “But it was nothing really massive or crazy. The bruises that they would see would be underneath her arm, like if someone was helping you get up. They had talked to the mother, but her communication is almost nonexistent.”

