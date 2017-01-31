When bloopers are perfect: Will Ferrell “can feel it down in my plums” and not a single actor on set can keep a straight face

Will Ferrell on the set of “Eastbound & Down” with Craig Robinson is the stuff that comedy gold is made of. In the first season, he stared as BMW salesman Ashley Schaeffer and embraced the typical Ric Flair-style over-the-top mannerisms.

RELATED ESPN’s top 10 Will Ferrell moments are some of the funniest clips in sports

Of course, when it came time for Ferrell to deliver his line, “I can feel it down in my plums,” the entire set was in stitches. Robinson watched the comic deliver the line, choking back laughter, and when Ferrell broke, there wasn’t a single straight face. Danny McBride and Robinson went from acting and performing their lines to just keeping from laughing at Ferrell’s ridiculousness.





RELATED: Will Ferrell brings the funny in these LOL bloopers from “Talledega Nights

The clip blew up on Reddit Monday, where the best comments include, “I remember showing this to my buddy a few years ago and then a few weeks later he texted me, ‘I was eating a plum and just started laughing… You’ve ruined plums for me,'” and “I just fell into a blooper/gag reel rabbit hole for like 2 hours because of this. Thanks for burning up my night!”