When he scored big, one contestant on “The Price is Right” let his dance moves do the talking

Contestants on “The Price is Right” have a reputation of losing their minds when their lucky number comes up, or actually, just regularly throughout the show. However, there aren’t many who react more spectacularly than one contestant recently who ran around the stage hollering when he was crowned.

The contestant, known as Brad, had only been selected to go on stage, where he executed an awkwardly timed handstand that he revealed he learned from his wife. Brad knew that his wife was the best adviser he could possibly have, and when the couple got the answer right and won a trip to St. Lucia, Brad just couldn’t keep it in. Even Drew Carey, who’s been hosting the show for a few years, had a tough time maintaining a straight face.





