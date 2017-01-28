When hecklers talked during this comic’s set and skipped on their bill, he lost it

Steve Hofstetter is known for blasting hecklers at his shows, and when a few people came to a recent show and began talking in the front row, he wasn’t happy. The comic repeatedly asked the noisy spectators if there was something they wanted to talk about.

And while it’s rude to talk in the front row of a comedy show, the group’s actions took a turn for the illegal when they left without paying their checks. Hofstetter asked the waitress if they “covered their tab,” and when he found out that they didn’t pay, he offered to pay their check. Luckily for the comic, a fan spoke up and volunteered to cover the tab.





