When it was finally time for this groom to see his bride, she was a bit scarier than he expected

Tom Gardner is just like every other man–he wants to fall in love and live happily ever after, and hopefully, he doesn’t end up marrying a dinosaur. However, that dream was dashed when he saw his wife, Elizabeth, for the first time.

Tom told the Huffington Post that when he first saw his wife, he was “totally disarmed and could not stop from bursting with laughter. It was just so her.” Elizabeth’s mother’s maiden name (and her middle name) was Rex, so the costume was sort of a double entendre. She said that she was worried and that he might not like it, but thankfully, Tom didn’t mind and they are currently living happily ever after.





