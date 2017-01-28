When protesters started burning American flags, a FedEx driver took matters into his own hands

On Thursday, a group of protesters set several American flags on fire during a rally in Iowa City, Iowa, but their demonstration didn’t last long. A FedEx driver, who spotted what was going on, promptly arrived at the scene with a fire extinguisher to put out their flames.

After the driver saved a flag, a passerby yelled at the group to “Get out of here.”.

“You want to take away our freedom?” a protester said.





“That’s not freedom, that’s treason, man,” the passerby replied. “The clothes you wear on your back, was provided by that flag. It’s fucked up right now. I don’t agree with Trump, no. But this is not how you unite a country.”

A scuffle soon broke out, with protesters attempting to grab a flag back from the FedEx driver, but he was not about to let them have it, ripping it away and returning to his truck after exchanging some foul words with the group.

According to the Iowa City Press Citizen, the group was protesting racial injustice, social injustice and U.S. imperialism. The delivery driver, identified as Matt Uhrin, did not comment to the paper, other than to say his actions were not connected to his employer.

According to police officials, two people were arrested at the rally and charged with violating the city’s public burn ordinance. The group claimed the protest was within their First Amendment rights, but they reportedly did not have the proper permits to start a fire.

