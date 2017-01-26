While hanging out in the White House, Ivanka Trump’s youngest son hit a milestone of his own

Baby Theodore is on the move!

Since her father took the official oath of office last week, Ivanka Trump has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her family’s new life in the White House.

On Wednesday, President Trump’s eldest daughter shared an adorable video of her youngest son, Theodore Kushner, crawling for the first time.

“There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!” she captioned the video.





In the cute clip, little Theodore can be seen trying to scoot across the floor until his mom and his big sister, Arabella, swoop in to show him how it’s done.

At first, Theodore seems a little shy about all the attention, but as soon as Arabella looks away, he’s back on the move!

“He’s moving!” the proud mom said as Theodore crawls a few feet away from her.

We hope they baby-proofed the White House!