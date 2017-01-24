White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer might not be a big fan of the latest rumor floating about

There’s a new rumor regarding White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

A White House source informed Mike Allen, co-founder of Axios and POLITICO, that there were already talks of Spicer’s replacement:

The White House was discussing a Sean Spicer replacement. On Day 4! https://t.co/AEfqTWmXWG — Axios (@axios) January 24, 2017

“This West Wing is a tough neighborhood. Even AFTER Sean Spicer’s successful get-back-on-the-horse presser yesterday, I’m told that a top White House official was discussing his possible replacement. On Day 4! With 1,457 to go in this term,” Allen wrote.

Though Spicer has presented himself dynamically before the press on Monday, Allen reported that his source suggested President Trump was displeased with other aspects of Spicer. Namely, his physical presentation.

Allen stated that Trump was “obsessed with his press secretary’s performance art” and was even cited asking whether or not Spicer owned a different colored suit.

The Washington Post has even gone so far as to report that Trump hoped for a woman to fill Spicer’s role:

He did not see Spicer as particularly telegenic and preferred a woman for the position, asking Conway to do it and also considering conservative commentators Laura Ingraham and Monica Crowley — who ultimately stepped down from an administration job because of charges of plagiarism — before settling on Spicer at the urging of Priebus and others.

