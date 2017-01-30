Who needs the mall? This is how to make Cinnabon’s infamous cinnamon rolls at home

We know it’s terrible for us, but every once in a while, we have to indulge in something from Cinnabon.

Now, thanks to this recipe from Jo Cooks, we don’t need to visit the mall the next time a craving strikes. Any dessert lover will be able to appreciate making his or her own Cinnabons at home!

RELATED: Skip the drive-thru — this is how to make Chick-fil-A’s famous chicken nuggets at home

You will need:

Dough

¼ ounce active dry yeast (1 package)



1 cup warm milk

½ cup sugar

⅓ cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

4 cups all-purpose flour

Filling

1 cup brown sugar, packed

3 tablespoons cinnamon

⅓ cup butter, softened

Icing

6 tablespoons butter

1½ cups powdered sugar

¼ cup cream cheese

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

⅛ teaspoon salt

Get the full recipe at Jo Cooks.