Who needs the mall? This is how to make Cinnabon’s infamous cinnamon rolls at home

We know it’s terrible for us, but every once in a while, we have to indulge in something from Cinnabon.
Now, thanks to this recipe from Jo Cooks, we don’t need to visit the mall the next time a craving strikes. Any dessert lover will be able to appreciate making his or her own Cinnabons at home!
You will need:
Dough
- ¼ ounce active dry yeast (1 package)
- 1 cup warm milk
- ½ cup sugar
- ⅓ cup butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
Filling
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 3 tablespoons cinnamon
- ⅓ cup butter, softened
Icing
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1½ cups powdered sugar
- ¼ cup cream cheese
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ⅛ teaspoon salt