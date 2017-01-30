Who needs the mall? This is how to make Cinnabon’s infamous cinnamon rolls at home
Flickr / Kevin Saengsourinho
Food and drink

Who needs the mall? This is how to make Cinnabon’s infamous cinnamon rolls at home

Article will continue after advertisement

We know it’s terrible for us, but every once in a while, we have to indulge in something from Cinnabon.

Now, thanks to this recipe from Jo Cooks, we don’t need to visit the mall the next time a craving strikes. Any dessert lover will be able to appreciate making his or her own Cinnabons at home!

RELATED: Skip the drive-thru — this is how to make Chick-fil-A’s famous chicken nuggets at home

You will need:

Dough

  • ¼ ounce active dry yeast (1 package)

  • 1 cup warm milk
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ⅓ cup butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour

Filling

  • 1 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 3 tablespoons cinnamon
  • ⅓ cup butter, softened

Icing

  • 6 tablespoons butter
  • 1½ cups powdered sugar
  • ¼ cup cream cheese
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt

Get the full recipe at Jo Cooks.

Module Voice Image
Beth Sawicki, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement