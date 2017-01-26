Whoopi Goldberg went on CNN and shared a message to pro-lifers that they may not expect

On Wednesday night’s edition of “The Messy Truth with Van Jones,” comedian Whoopi Goldberg discussed several hot button political issues including the recent Women’s March on Washington, and around the globe. In the days since the march, rumors have hit the Internet that pro-life organizations were not welcomed at the march in Washington, D.C.

.@WhoopiGoldberg: It was a mistake to exclude women with pro-life views from the D.C. women's march #TheMessyTruth https://t.co/fsP3CcEA4N — CNN (@CNN) January 26, 2017

According to Whoopi, that’s not right.

“What I was told […] was that not true of the organizers, and yes that was a mistake, because it was about women marching,” Goldberg said on CNN on Wednesday.





Whoopi also talked about violence on the streets of Chicago, Illinois and how she isn’t sure that President Donald Trump has the right plan to bring it down.

Trump has threatened to send “the feds” to Chicago to help combat the high crime rate in the city.

“He’s starting the conversation and saying that ‘I’m going to put martial law in your state,'” Whoopi told Jones.

Jones argued that Trump is at least putting the conversation “on the table.”

After a brief discussion about opposition President Barack Obama faced when he reached office in 2009, Jones argued that maybe Trump deserves a chance because he is bringing the issue of gun violence into the public conversation.

“I don’t mind Donald Trump wanting to go in and help,” Goldberg explained to Jones, before again commenting on how Trump is going about it.

“To me that’s an issue.”

“I don’t know if [Chicago Mayor] Rahm Emanuel, or whoever the governor is, if they’re feeling like he really wants to come in, or if he’s grandstanding.”