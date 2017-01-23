Wynonna speaks out about her sister Ashley Judd’s anti-Trump rant

As millions of women came together to march on Jan. 21 in a symbol of unity, one woman in particular got folks on both the left and the right all riled up.

Ashley Judd took the stage during the Women’s March on Washington and recited a four-minute poem entitled “Nasty Woman,” originally written by 19-year-old Tennessee resident, Nina Donovan. The mostly anti-Trump piece included lines such as “I’m as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheetos dust” and “our pussies ain’t for grabbing. They’re for reminding you that our walls are stronger than America’s ever will be.”





The speech caught everyone’s attention, including Ashley’s half sister Wynonna, who spent much of her days on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 tweeting out her feelings about her sister’s words.

“It’s my job to love my sister, not to publicly judge her,” she wrote. “That will be a conversation we have personally.”

Wynonna also took the high road amongst a barrage of backlash that she was experiencing via social media, deciding to go the more patriotic route rather than the hateful route, including writing “I am thankful for the freedom to sing the words I choose tonight.”

Maybe we all need to learn a little from Wynonna.