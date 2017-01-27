You get two for the price of one with these country music duos

If one is good, then two is great, right? That would seem to be the message from country music’s hottest duos. And it’s been happening since, well, before those hunky Florida Georgia Line fellas stepped into our world and onto country radio.

In this special edition of Rare Country’s 5, Erin Holt features our five favorite duos in country music history and dang if we aren’t remembering our favorite songs from these terrific twosomes.

They may be relatively new to country music, but it didn’t take them long to earn a legion of loyal fans and to turn country music a little sideways. Coming in at No. 5, Florida Georgia Line has made a major mark on country music with the relatable and heartfelt ballads and thumping party anthems. It feels like we’ve watched Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard grow up in the format and we’ve certainly seen them evolve from frat boys to gentlemen. We aren’t mad about it.





They are as different as night and day, but when they hit the stage or studio, Big & Rich become one incredible voice for country music. Our No. 4 duo actually started out as separate acts, but became close pals, even forming the Muzik Mafia with fellow artists like Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy and Shannon Lawson. And heck, who among us doesn’t hit the dance floor to scream at the top of our lungs “save a horse, ride a cowboy!”

There is something about a family’s harmony that transcends definition. What we can say is that whenever Naomi and Wynonna Judd—our No. 3 duo, The Judds—blended their familial harmonies, we got goosebumps. Whether it was the sassy, swingin’ “Have Mercy” or the moving, spiritual “Love Can Built A Bridge” we couldn’t get enough of this super duo. And guess what? We still can’t.

Our No. 2 duo actually started as a successful trio, but Sugarland just kept going when the band restructured and boy are we glad. Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush gave us a battery of songs that became some of our favorite karaoke cover and soundtracks for our lives. While they’ve each recorded solo projects, they’ve never said they wouldn’t collaborate again. We’re holding onto hope!

They weren’t even supposed to be a duo, but when Brooks & Dunn were introduced by their label president, we got our No. 1 country music collaboration. Both Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn were songwriters with recording careers on their own but when they were united as a duo, sparks flew and magic happened. For 10 years the pair didn’t just top the charts, they also racked in mantles full of awards and walls full of gold and platinum records. After a decade, they chose to retire from duo-dom and pursue solo careers, but the fans weren’t having it and in 2015, they reunited for a Vegas residence with the lovely Ms. Reba McEntire. Can’t blame ‘em for that!

As much as we love our list of favorite country duos, there are so many more. But if we listed ALL of our favorites, it would be more like Rare Country’s 37 and we’d be here all day listening to great country music.

Thanks to our sunshine host, Erin Holt, for counting up another list for Rare Country’s 5. Keep checking back in for more great video and all the news in country music and beyond.