You know Hollywood had something to say about President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

Celebrities were fired up on social media again this week.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. While some may approve the nomination, several outspoken celebrities took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Like all arch conservatives, I assume Gorsuch will be celebrating tonight on Grindr. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 1, 2017

If Dems are smart they will ask @POTUS what they can get from him in exchange for a quick @scotus approval. Negotiate with the negotiator — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 1, 2017

Why is "Gorsuch" trending? Why the sudden interest in my D&D demi-liche necromancer character? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch is extremely anti-LGBTQ and this is a #StolenSeat that belonged to Merrick Garland. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 1, 2017

Singer Miley Cyrus went for a simple retweet of GLAAD’s opposition on Twitter.





What a Justice Neil Gorsuch would mean for #LGBTQ Americans https://t.co/ynYL5Z19PP — GLAAD (@glaad) February 1, 2017

Clearly, some in Hollywood are not happy with the pick.

(H/T: PEOPLE)