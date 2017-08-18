Billy Graham’s daughter falls in the long-running tradition of predicting death & destruction in the upcoming solar eclipse

On August 7, Billy Graham’s daughter, Anne, seemed to endorse a prediction that the coming eclipse will herald Judgement Day. In a blog post, Graham shared a YouTube video by pastor Steve Cioccolanti who suggested that the end of the world is near. In the 56-minute-long video, Cioccolanti drew on Hebrew scriptures and eclipses from biblical eras to point to his conclusion that the earth, as we know it, is about over. In the description for the video, Cioccolanti wrote “Don’t waste time! The Great American Solar Eclipse of August 21st, 2017 will occur 33 days before the Great Sign of Revelation 12 on September 23rd, 2017.”





Graham and Cioccolanti are carrying on a long tradition of predicting an eclipse hearkening death and destruction. Here are a few: