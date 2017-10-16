Get yourself a pair of bluetooth earbuds that won’t break the bank
Bluetooth earbuds have become all the rage. You see them in the gym, at the coffee shop, and on the street. But they often cost well over $100. Fortunately, there is a great option for those of us on a tight budget: the FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds.

Not only do these earbuds deliver super high-quality sound and cancel noise, but they also are water-resistant. With a 10 hour battery life, the FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds beat most competitors that normally top out at about 8 hours.


They are compatible with all Apple, Android and Bluetooth-enable devices. They even have two additional cool features: a built-in mic for making calls and cool magnetic attachments that help you avoid tangled wires as well as turn off the Bluetooth connection (as soon as they snap together).

Normally $120, they are available for only $29.95 — but Rare readers can save an additional 15% off HERE when they enter in coupon code: SAVE15 at checkout.

Editor’s note: If you buy something featured here, Rare might earn an affiliate commission.

Rare Commerce Team

