Due to the reportedly dangerous road conditions created by the unexpected snowfall last night, FEMA’s disaster recovery centers in Harris County pushed back their opening time to 10:00 a.m. this morning.





RELATED: The atmosphere has to be just right, but Houstonians could see snow tomorrow

“Weather conditions are delaying the opening. Dangerous road conditions. Safety first,” FEMA spokeswoman Pam Saulsby said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle Friday morning.

The dusting of snow began late Thursday night, and weather reports show Houstonians woke up to a blanket of white Friday morning.

Social media is already exploded with memes, snowmen and photographs of the snowfall.

The snow in Houston is making people go crazy😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oQYAV9wz81 — Sam🐾 (@Sam_I_am715) December 8, 2017

You can find out more about the Harris County Recovery Centers here.

RELATED: Could Harvey mean Houston will get snow this winter?