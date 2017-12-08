Menu
Sports Illustrated awards two players 'Sportsperson of the Year' and they're both from Houston
Due to the reportedly dangerous road conditions created by the unexpected snowfall last night, FEMA’s disaster recovery centers in Harris County pushed back their opening time to 10:00 a.m. this morning.


“Weather conditions are delaying the opening. Dangerous road conditions. Safety first,” FEMA spokeswoman Pam Saulsby said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle Friday morning.

The dusting of snow began late Thursday night, and weather reports show Houstonians woke up to a blanket of white Friday morning.

Social media is already exploded with memes, snowmen and photographs of the snowfall.

You can find out more about the Harris County Recovery Centers here.

