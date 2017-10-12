Social Media Managers: Freelance with Rare!

Do you:

Understand + love the socially driven media landscape?

Have social analytics tool know-how?

Have an engagement-focused and data-driven mindset?

Know how to identify what kind of content people really dig?

Then Rare wants you to join our team! We are looking for freelancers and contractors interested in about 20 flexible hours a week with potential for more.

➡️ Partnership specialist (distribution): This role will help execute our growing partnership and e-commerce strategy — managing several channels to drive traffic to Rare and our sister sites: Rare, Clark Howard , FanBuzz, Faves, Hot Topics and Alt_driver.





📩 Interested? Send your resume to Rare’s Director of Audience, Melissa Angle at mangle@rare.us, or call 404-526-7196.

Rare exists because a group of journalists set out to present news and editorial content in a way that is consistent with the values of real people. We value truthfulness and independence — a plainspoken approach to delivering the news of the day.

Rare is one of the fastest-growing shareable news sites in the U.S. — boasting 45 million monthly visits. Dubbed “America’s News Feed,” Rare leverages social media to deliver national news, politics, culture and more, driving conversations with buzzworthy content Americans like to share.

What does it mean to #BeRare?

Being Rare means being engaged and bold. We respect service and bravery and lean toward liberty. We believe every American has a unique story behind what makes them Rare.