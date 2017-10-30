Texas is home to some of the world’s top-rated universities, and this list proves it

Maribel Molina, publish date 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017
The University of Texas’ motto “What starts here changes the world” isn’t just talk. The school recently scored another recognition with a spot on U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Global Universities” ranking.
The Longhorns landed at the No. 32 spot, tied with Washington University in St. Louis. More than 70 countries are represented in the list of 1,250 universities around the world.
According to U.S. News and World Report, the global list differs from its “Best Colleges” ranking because it places more emphasis on academic research. Schools which partner with global scholars and produce often-cited articles have an edge on this list.
UT Austin is the highest-ranked university in the Lone Star State, but it’s not alone on the list. Other universities from Texas include:
- No. 81, Rice University
- No. 118, Texas A&M University
- No. 121, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center–Dallas
- No. 126, Baylor College of Medicine
- No. 234, University of Texas at Dallas
- No. 341, Baylor University
- No. 382, University of Houston
- No. 448, University of Texas at San Antonio
- No. 462, University of Texas at Arlington
- No. 466, Southern Methodist University
- No. 487, Texas Tech University
- No. 627, University of North Texas
- No. 638, University of Texas Medical Branch – Galveston
- No. 907, University of Texas at El Paso
- No. 1142, Texas A&M Health Science Center
- No. 1233, Texas State University
Four of the top five universities in the world are in the United States: Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Standford, and University of California-Berkeley. Rounding out the top five is University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. In total, 221 schools from around the U.S. made the global list.
