Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow
The holiday season is a great time to dig deep and let out your generous and benevolent side. Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to show some love for local businesses and charitible organizations benefit greatly from the support on Giving Tuesday.


But if you’re looking to make a more longterm commitment to something, there’s no better way than adopting a four-legged furry friend.

RELATED: PAWS Chicago builds homes for feral cats around Chicago

The Anti-Cruelty Society is not a passionate organization dedicated to saving cats and dogs, but they are a great wealth of information for pet owners both old and new.

Their website provides resources about caring for your pet with everything from what to feed it to dog-friendly parks. There is also links to community programs, volunteer opportunities, pet loss support groups and information about spaying and neutering pets.

You can adopt pets directly from the Society at their River North location at 510 N Lasalle or at any of these four other locations as well:

RELATED: This tiny dog, abandoned after Harvey, has one big adoption story

ABC7 highlighted some of the animals that are currently up for adoption. If you want to give back but don’t want to take on the full responsibility of pet ownership, the Anti-Cruelty Society accepts tax-deductible donations either for yourself or in the form of a gift in someone else’s name.

Want to make a difference this holiday season? The Anti-Cruelty Society is here to help (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
