WhataBUDGET: Whataburger continues to make a difference in Texas with its $1M donation

By Austin360.com

Beloved Texas burger chain Whataburger, which started in the Hurricane Harvey-battered town of Corpus Christi, announced that it has pledged $1 million to the Whataburger Family Foundation, $150,000 to the Red Cross and $500,000 to local food banks to help with recovery efforts.

Funds given to the Whataburger Family Foundation, which was established in 2001, will assist impacted Whataburger employees with necessities like clothing, food, medical bills and monetary assistance.


“To all our Family Members and neighbors who were impacted by this storm’s devastation, we stand with you. The path to recovering and rebuilding is long, but we’re here for you and we’ll get through this together,” Whataburger Chairman Tom Dobson said in a statement.

